DG Rangers Sindh reviews security at National Stadium Karachi

The DG Rangers Sindh Major General Omer Ahmed Bukhari has paid a visit to National Stadium Karachi on Tuesday to review the security preparations for Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 5.

DG Rangers got briefing from the security officials about the arrangements made to ensure foolproof security for the mega event.

He also visited the command and control room in the stadium where security officials briefed the head of rangers about the CCTV monitorization during the series.

He also met with the officers and jawans of Sindh Rangers.

Talking to media, after inspection of security arrangements, DG Sindh Rangers Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari said, it is a matter of happiness that Karachi’s lights are being restored with the cricket. “Everyone will enjoy PSL matches.”

He said strict security measures are in place to deter any untoward incident and ensure smooth operation of the event.