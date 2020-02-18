FIR registered against 16 suspects in Hangu girl’s rape, murder case

HANGU: The police here on Monday registered a case against unidentified accused for killing an eight-year old girl in the limits of Doabad Police Station a day earlier.

The body of an eight-year-old girl was found by Hangu police on Sunday who said that she was subjected to an extremely brutal rape and torture before being murdered.

District Police Officer (DPO) Shahid Ahmed told the press that the child’s body was recovered from some bushes in Hangu district’s Saro Khel village whereas it had been shifted to the district headquarter hospital for medical examination.

Enraged local people and relatives of the victim blocked the main road and demanded justice. However, after assurances from Deputy Commissioner, DPO Hangu and Commandant Thal scouts, relatives ended the protest.

Bruises on the 9-year-old’s body also revealed that she was beaten viciously before being murdered.