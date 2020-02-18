Kartarpur Corridor practical example of Pakistan’s desire for peace: Antonio Guterres

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres visited Darbar Sahib Kartarpur Corridor on Tuesday where he was briefed about the steps taken by the government for facilities being provided to Sikh community.

According to details, the Gurdwara’s administrators briefed the UN chief over the importance of this holy site for the Sikh community. They also told that the purpose behind constructing the corridor was to allow easy access of Sikhs to this place.

The UN chief who is on a four-day visit to Pakistan was told that purpose of opening of Kartarpur Corridor was to provide an easy access to the Sikh community across border which was a practical proof of interfaith harmony, being ensured by Pakistan.

Speaking to the media, the secretary-general said Kartarpur Corridor was a practical example of Pakistan’s desire for peace and inter-faith harmony.

He said the opening of Corridor was a good step and it would promote tolerance and inter-faith harmony.

The UN chief appreciated the facilities being provided to Sikh yatrees at the complex.

