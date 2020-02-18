Fire rips through Maryum Aurengzeb’s lodge

A fire tore through the lodge (302-A) of former Information and Broadcasting minister and PML-N’s spokesperson Maryum Aurangzeb.

The fire broke out from the geaser installed in the lodge.

The incident was reported to Maryum by one of her neighbors who is also a parliamentarian, while she is away with her kids in Sydney. The blaze gutted the entire structure.

While exclusively talking to daily times over phone, she revealed that because it was windy, the fire spread quickly and caused an unspecified but substantial amount of damage.

Meanwhile, her family rushed to the scene immediately.

She further informed Daily times that the emergency services have been contacted.