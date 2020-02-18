British member parliament, Debbie Abrahams who chairs All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kashmir (APPG) and his known to be quite vocal on Kashmir cause was deported from Delhi International Airport.

“Along with everyone else, I presented myself at the immigration desk with my documents including my e-visa, had my photograph taken and then the official looked at his screen and started shaking his head”, said Debbie Abrahams.

Ms Abrahams said blacklisting critical lawmakers from other countries was “the sign of a very unhealthy democracy and everybody should be very concerned”.

India moved in August last year to revoke its portion of Kashmir’s special constitutional status and autonomy, as well as its position as a state, and blocked internet access in a crackdown that, in some parts of the valley, remains in place to this day.

The 59-year-old Ms Abrahams, who was due to visit friends and family in Delhi for two days before flying on to take part in a formal delegation to Pakistan-administered Kashmir, said she believed she was blacklisted over the fact she had “expressed concerns” about the Modi administration’s actions, as well as her onward travel plans.

A Foreign Office minister raised the case formally with India’s High Commissioner today. A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are in contact with the Indian authorities, and Lord Ahmad has spoken with the Indian High Commissioner to understand why Deborah Abrahams MP was denied entry to India.