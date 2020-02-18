Peshawar Zalmi release their anthem for PSL 5

Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise released their official anthem.

The PSL franchises spend a lot on promoting their brand and keeping themselves relevant throughout the year. There is a lot of work that goes on the sidelines and helps promote cricket in Pakistan.

One of the franchises that takes the brand more seriously than any other is Peshawar Zalmi. They have launched a lot of side projects, involved many big names as their brand ambassadors and have released lots of amazing anthems to identify their brand uniquely throughout all seasons. And now, all eyes are on the PSL 5 Peshawar Zalmi Anthem.

Peshawar Zalmi has released its official anthem for season 5. It is a unique Pashto hip hop song but carries the potential to bring excitement and enthusiasm to the cricket fans.

It features star crickets of Peshawar Zalmi such as Darren Sammy, Kamran Akmal, Wahab Riaz, Hassan Ali, and Mohammad Mohsin, along with showbiz stars such as Mehwish Hayat and Hania Amir, because of their spectacular performances the cricket fans can’t help but swing to this anthem. With the title of “Zalmi by Fortitude,” this anthem has been created by Pashto band “Pukhtoon Core”. Pashto’s unique hip hop tunes and the enthusiastic lyrics are the distinctive features of this anthem.