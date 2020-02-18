Banks to start receiving Hajj applications from Monday

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has asked the designated branches of 13 scheduled banks to start collecting applications for Government Hajj Scheme from Monday next.

In a letter written to Deputy Governor State Bank, the ministry directed the banks to collect Hajj applications continuously till 4th of next month including on closed holidays Saturday and Sunday.

The successful pilgrims would be selected on the basis of groups. The main aim of making groups is to impart hajj training, air traveling, residence in Makkah and Medina, Maktab and perform Hajj rituals jointly.

A group should be consists of a maximum of 14 members. Family members and close relatives could make their own groups to avoid any problem. However in case of single application, an individual would be considered a group. The time of departure, sect, bank branch and application number of group leader and whole group should be the same. The name of deputy group leader must be mentioned in the application.

The applicant must get hard copy of their Hajj applications, bearing signature of bank officer. Wrong particulars play vital role in rejection of the application.

Intending pilgrims should possess Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).