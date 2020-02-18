Wedding Of Adopted Hindu Daughter Arranged In Temple

Abdullah and Khadeeja an Indian Muslim couple arranged the wedding of their Hindu adopted daughter Rajeshwari at a temple in Kerala, depicting a perfect example of interfaith harmony.

The woman, Rajeshwari, tied the knot with Vishnu Prasad in the presence of her Muslim family and friends belonging to both Hindu and Muslim communities.

Rajeshwari’s mother had died when she was a child.

Abdullah and Khadeeja adopted Rajeshwari after the death of her father, who used to work in Abdullah’s farm.

Rajeshwari grew up alongside Abdullah and Khadeeja’s three Muslim sons.

People in Kerala have been showing a true pluralistic society since long.