US, Taliban expected to sign peace deal by February-end

Peace talks with the U.S. have been completed and an agreement is expected to be signed at the end of February, a Taliban leader told local media.

Abdul Salam Hanafi, a senior Taliban leader and member of the political commission in Doha, Qatar, said in a video message shared with journalists that after negotiations, “both sides have initiated the final draft of the peace agreement. Now talks are concluded.”

“The agreement will be signed in Doha at the end of this month in the presence of the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the European Union and representatives of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries,” said Hanafi.

This is the first formal statement released by the Taliban since the United States announced a peace deal with the movement on Friday.

Before the agreement is signed, there will be a reduction in violence to create a proper atmosphere for the signing ceremony, he added.

Hanafi gave no further details on what a favorable environment would entail. American and Afghan officials also have been tight-lipped regarding details of the violence reduction.