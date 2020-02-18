US approves $1.9 billion sale to India of Integrated Air Defense Weapon System

The U.S. Department of State approved a possible sale to India of an Integrated Air Defense Weapon System (IADWS) for $1.9 billion, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said.

India has requested the $1.867 billion (INR 13,500 Crore) IADWS system “to modernize its armed forces, and to expand its existing air defense architecture to counter threats posed by air attack,” DSCA said in a release.

The approval includes five AN/MPQ-64Fl Sentinel radar systems, Fire Distribution Centers (FDC), Electrical Optical/Infrared sensor systems, and Multi-spectral Targeting System-Model A (MTS-A).

It also includes 118 AMRAAM AIM-120C-7/C-8 missiles, three AMRAAM Guidance Sections, four AMRAAM Control Sections, and 134 Stinger FIM-92L missiles, along with Dual Mount Stinger Air Defense Systems and Vehicle Mounted Stinger Rapid Ranger Air Defense Systems, canister launchers and high mobility launchers.

Additionally, the potential sale includes 32 M4A1 rifles, 40,320 M855 5.56mm cartridges, communications equipment, range and test programs, infrastructure improvements, U.S. government and contractor support, training equipment, and other logistics and program support.

The sale would “contribute to India’s military goal to update its capability while further enhancing greater interoperability between India, the U.S., and other allies,” DSCA said.