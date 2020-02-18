Arnold Schwarzenegger invites PM Imran to join Austrian World Summit

Former California governor and Terminator hero Arnold Schwarzenegger is hosting the Austrian World Summit on Climate Change, which he launched back in 2017 and he invited prime minister Imran Khan to attend the summit.

The world summit will commence in Vienna to review the processes to safeguard the environment and to devise and discuss new avenues and strategies to reduce global emissions. The summit would call the world leaders to take action on rising temperatures and clean environment.

Arnold, who gave 20 years of his life battling against climate change, has been vocal against climate change for very long. Since his governorship of California, the actor and activist launched multiple initiatives and achieved several acclaims along the way. He initiated the project of installing one million solar roofs in California, when he was a governor. Since then, his prime focus has been to reduce the emissions to 90s standards.

4m premature deaths each year and 8bn Dollar a day – these are the sad consequences from air pollution caused by burning fossil fuels. This huge issue will be again one of our topics @ClimateAWS on May 26th/27th https://t.co/WBwm0muHtY — AustrianWorldSummit (@ClimateAWS) February 13, 2020

The invitation to the PM of Pakistan has been extended amid Khan’s commitment to battle the climate change and launching multiple initiatives in Pakistan in order to save the environment. The conference invited him and called him “a strong and important partner in climate action alliance”.

The Summit will provide an opportunity to PM Khan to take part in bilateral meetings with the Austrian President and other heads of state.