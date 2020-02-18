India rejects mediation offer by UN Secretary-General on Kashmir

Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) rejected an offer of mediation proposed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Kashmir, saying the focus instead should be on getting vacated the territories that are “illegally and forcibly occupied by Pakistan” and it would only discuss the matter bilaterally.

Speaking in Islamabad at the beginning of a four-day visit to Pakistan, Mr. Guterres had said he had offered his offices and was “ready to help if both countries agree for mediation.”