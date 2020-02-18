India rejects mediation offer by UN Secretary-General on Kashmir

Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) rejected an offer of mediation proposed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Kashmir, saying the focus instead should be on getting vacated the territories that are “illegally and forcibly occupied by Pakistan” and it would only discuss the matter bilaterally.Speaking in Islamabad at the beginning of a four-day visit to Pakistan, Mr. Guterres had said he had offered his offices and was “ready to help if both countries agree for mediation.” Mr. Guterres was speaking to journalists in Islamabad ahead of a conference on Afghan refugees hosted by the U.N.HCR and the Pakistan government, which was inaugurated by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.The UN chief, who arrived in Pakistan on a four-day visit, addressed a press conference along with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, wherein he also expressed his “deep concern” over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and tensions along the Line of Control (LoC).Guterres also said that it was important for India and Pakistan to de-escalate “militarily and verbally” and exercise “maximum restraint”, amidst tense relationship between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. “I have offered my good offices in relation to the dispute. He further noted that he exchanged thoughts with Qureshi on the security situation in South Asia and that mediation, as well as talks, were the only solution to regional conflicts,” the Secretary-General said.Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after New Delhi abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year. India”s decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded its diplomatic ties with India.