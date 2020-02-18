Govt to Defend Justice Isa Reference in SC

A significant phase of judge Qazi Faez Isa’s case is set to begin as Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Anwar Mansoor Khan will present his defense for the filing of a presidential case against the Supreme Court (SC) judge for non-disclosure of family members in their wealth declaration.

Salahuddin Ahmed, a member of Justice Isa’s legal team, says he is looking forward to hearing the AGP’s submissions & how the bench reacts to them.

In the last hearing, the top court had asked the AGP to explain as to who had authorized an investigation into details of properties of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and his family.

A full 10-member apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, is hearing the case regarding proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Justice Isa on account of non-disclosure of his family members’ properties.

Notably, the reference filed against Justice Isa alleges that he acquired three properties in London on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015, but did not disclose them in his wealth returns.

Continuing his arguments, Advocate Babar Sattar said the president did not have any material in respect of the tax on which he made his comments [in the misconduct reference].