US for improved Pak-Afghan ties for peace in region

United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has called for better ties between Islamabad and Kabul to achieve peace in region.

Speaking at an interactive session during Refugees Summit in Islamabad co-sponsored by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Government of Pakistan to mark 40 years of hosting Afghan refugees in the country, Khalilzad underscored moving away from ‘blame game’, adding that the situation at hand offers both challenges and opportunities. He called improved ties between Islamabad and Kabul to ensure peace in the region and pushed for better economic and trade ties between the two neighbours. “Pakistan and Afghanistan cooperation will pave way for enhanced regional economic and trade,” he said.

Expressing his hope of a successful Afghan peace process, Khalilzad said reconciliation and modern thinking will pave way for the war-torn country. “Afghanistan has been faced conflict for 40 years – dangerous one that continues to this day,” he reflected, adding that the US is looking towards reducing violence, negotiations with the Afghan Taliban and internal reconciliation. He said the peace talks between US and Afghan Taliban will pave way for reconciliation in the country.

Later, at a meeting with Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Zalmay Khalilzad appreciated Pakistan for its peace efforts and looking after the Afghan refugees for four decades.

Qureshi said that Pakistan has played vital role in the resolution of Afghan problem, and will continue its positive efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan. He said there is a need to prepare a plan for respectful repatriation of Afghan refugees in phases on the basis of resources and timeline.