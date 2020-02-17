UN hails Pakistan’s ‘extraordinary’ successes in war against terrorism

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday thanked Pakistan for giving full access to United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) in Kashmir.

The UN secretary general called on Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ), the military’s media wing said in a statement. During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, the overall regional security situation including the issues of Afghan refugees, Afghan reconciliation process and Kashmir dispute were discussed.

During his conversation with Gen Bajwa, Guterres thanked Pakistan for full access given to United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) in Kashmir, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. The UN chief also said that there is a need to implement UN resolutions on Kashmir issue and once again acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution to UN peacekeeping missions and extraordinary achievements in counter-terrorism, the ISPR said, adding that he commended the improved security situation in Pakistan and the country’s efforts towards regional peace and stability.

Gen Bajwa remarked that Pakistan is committed to achieving a ‘stable, peaceful and normalised Pakistan’.

Also on Monday, United States Special Envoy for Afghan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad called on Gen Bajwa, a separate ISPR statement said. “During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including overall regional security situation and ongoing Afghan reconciliation process were discussed,” it added.