Govt confirms escape of TTP’s ex-spokesman

The government on Monday confirmed that former Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan has escaped detention, days after the militant announced his breakout on social media.

Ehsanullah Ehsan, who claimed responsibility on behalf of his group for scores of Taliban attacks, proclaimed his escape on Twitter and then in an audio message sent to media earlier this month.

“That is correct, that is correct,” Interior Minister Ijaz Shah told reporters here. “You will hear good news,” he said in response to questions about whether there has been progress in hunting down Ehsan.

Ehsan later told an international news agency by telephone that he has already left Pakistan and arrived in Turkey together with his wife and children. He said he had surrendered to the army under a deal, and escaped only after the agreement was not honoured. He said he escaped on Jan 11, but did not clarify how he had broken out of a maximum-security prison and made his way to another country.

Responding to a question during an informal conversation with reporters at the parliament in Islamabad, the interior minister added that the ‘state is aware’ of his escape. He did not provide any details.