UK shoppers face pain without comprehensive post-Brexit trade deal – BRC

British consumers face higher prices and reduced availability of goods if the government fails to agree pragmatic solutions with the European Union on regulatory checks at ports in any post-Brexit deal, the retail industry’s lobby group warned on Monday.

Next month will see the formal launch of negotiations on a new relationship after Britain left the EU at the end of January.

Britain was able to import and export goods seamlessly during its membership of the EU’s Customs Union and Single Market. But the UK government said last week that border controls will be needed to ensure the right customs and excise duties are collected and borders are kept secure after the 11-month transition period ends on Dec. 31.