371,000 children to be administered polio drops

The polio drive was launched in 52 union councils of Dadu district on Monday to administer polio drops to the 371,000 children.

Briefing to media at union council Syal of Dadu city, DHO Dadu, Dr Zahid Hussain Dawachh said that 1190 teams of doctors and paramedic staff were working to administer the polio drops to 371000 children.

He said that local police, rangers and motorway police was coordinating with polio teams to administer the Polio drops at bus stops along with motorway and far flung areas of district.

While, WHO team led by district incharge Dr Sajid Soomro also supervised the polio teams to administer the polio drops in district.

DHO also visited union council 4 of Dadu city and monitored the administering of polio among children.