Journalists hold protest against murder of colleague Aziz Memon

Local journalists took out a protest rally in Dadu city on Monday to protest against murder of journalist of Mehrabpur Aziz Memon.

They staged demonstration before Dadu Press Club. They were led by Dadu Press Club President Sabir Hussain Bhand and senior journalists Shahzad Chandio, Ghous Jhatyal, Tariq Leghari, Shaib Thahim, Adal Mahisar, Maqsood Chandio, Wali Chandio, Nizam Shaikh, Imdad Ali Khushik and Dr Aftab Ahmed Bhand.

Speaking to the journalists, President Dadu press club, Sabir Hussain Bhand demanded from Prime Minister Imran Khan and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to direct local police to arrest killers of journalist Aziz Memon.

Speaking to the protestors, Tariq Leghari said that there was uncertainty among journalists after the murder of Aziz Memon. He demanded that without any delay, the local police should arrest the killers of Aziz Memon.