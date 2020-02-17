Sheema Kermani performs dhamal at Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine

Renowned Kathak dancer Sheema Kermani performed a dhamal at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, as the Third death anniversary of devotees of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar blast was observed at the shrine in Sehwan city. Quran Khawani was held, and it was attended by different religious people and citizens.

Dhamal-e-Qalandar was held at Dhamal court at shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, which was led by Sheema Kermani, who had arrived there.

A soon as, Sheema Kermani held Dhamal e Qalandar, the devotees raised slogans, mast Qalandar, Lal Qalandar, Shahbaz Qalandar, Sindhri Da Qalandar.

Dhamal Qalandar was held after sunset on drum beating and it was attended a big number of devotees of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar including male and female, Muslims and none Muslims.

After holding Dhamal, speaking with journalists, Sheema Kermani said that she was coming here at shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar to hold Dhamal Qalnadar after the bomb blast at shrine.

She said that she since last three years, she was coming here to hold the Dhamal Qalandar on same day on which day bomb blast was occurred. She

She said that we think that till we will not be good human, the peace will not be established and we will not follow the message of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar and other sufis messages.

She said that message of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar and other Sufi saints was every person was equally and to extend love and live with peace. She said that we have to eradicate the hate and to extend love and live with peace.

She said that Dahmal was our heritage, part of our culture and it was affiliated with our lives and it was our pray. She said that till we are alive, we will hold dhamal.

While, Shia Ulma e council held Majlis to remember the martyrdoms of lal Shahbaz Qalandar, it was attended by big number of Shia sect. Leaders of Shia Ulmae council also addressed.

The security remained tight at shrine and it was monitored by SSP Jamshoro, Amjad Shaikh, DSP Sehwan Bashir Khunharo and security in-charge Syed Najaf Ali Shah.

Oqaf department also organized a Quran Khawani at shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

It remembered that 90 people were martyrdom and 385 were injured in suicide blast by a suicide bomber at shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan Sharif town some three years back.