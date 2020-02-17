Proclaimed offender among four criminals arrested

The police on Monday claimed to have arrested notorious criminals namely Gul Muhammad Brohi, Ramzan Shar, Akbar aka Ako Phulpoto and Menhal Rind, who were wanted to police in many cases, and seized weapons from their possession.

According to Nasim Bukhari, the PRO SSP Shikarpur that Shikarpur police have committed to eliminate crimes from grass route level and also said on the behalf of SSP Shikarpur Dr Rizwan Khan that arrested accused Muhammad Hassan Teghani, who was arrested after exchange of fire with police, who was also wanted to police in heinous cases registered against him in 2015, while he was also a proclaimed offender.

He said that inan FIR registered against Muhammad Hassan Teghani, Belo Teghani, who had 15 lac head money and Khairo Teghani and others, all are proclaimed offenders, SSP Shikarpur has ensured the people of Shikarpur to arrest all criminals without any discrimination for the welfare of the people of Shikarpur.