Security for PSL final reviewed

KARACHI: The law enforcement agencies reviewed the security arrangements ahead of the upcoming event of Pakistan Super League (PSL) final scheduled to be held on february 20 in National Stadium, Karachi.

A high level meeting held at the Headquarters of Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Monday chaired by Director General Rangers Major General Omer Ahmed Bhukari while high ups over various security agencies also participated in the meeting.

The meeting decided to make better coordination between security agencies and also made a joint comprehensive security plan for the big event in the metropolis.The meeting was attended by Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani, Additional IGP Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon and DIGPs of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), Traffic Karachi and Zones, officers of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEA) and Rangers Sindh.

The Rangers has also appealed to the public to report any criminal or anti-state activity to the nearest Check Post of the Rangers or Helpline “1101”