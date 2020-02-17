Ijaz Shah Confirms confirms escape of Ehsanullah Ehsan

ISLAMABAD: A leading member of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has escaped custody more than two years after surrendering to authorities, a senior security official confirmed Sunday.The confirmation comes days after Ehsanullah Ehsan the former spokesman for the TTP released an audio message claiming he had escaped detention and was now in Turkey. A senior security source told AFP Ehsan was “one of our major assets in identifying and later tracking down militants”.

The confirmation comes days after Ehsanullah Ehsan — the former spokesman for the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan — released an audio message claiming he had escaped detention and was now in Turkey.

Ehsan was infamous for issuing chilling claims following TTP attacks and has been linked to some of the country’s most bloody attacks — including the bombing at a park in Lahore during Easter 2016, and the targeting of education activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

Mystery surrounds the circumstances of the escape of Ehsan, who had surrendered himself to a Pakistani security agency under an agreement some three years ago, with sources saying that he fled during one of the operations to capture and target terrorists.

The sources told that Ehsan had to be tried for his crimes but before the trial, all possible information had to be extracted from him to conclude the operations and that it was during one such operation that he was able to flee.

Ehsan had stated in the ‘confession’ that terrorist organisations were working with Indian and Afghan intelligence and security forces to carry out subversive activities in Pakistan.