QUETTA: Three persons were killed and seven others injured in a blast at the Mission Chowk area of provincial capital on Tuesday.

Law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area, the nature of the blast is being determined.

The Quetta press club is also in the vicinity of the district court, the injured have been rushed to Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

Police sources say the blast occurred near police van in which several people were injured, while some of them were in critical condition.

Rescue sources say the injured have been shifted to the hospital for medical help.

According to hospital sources, one of the injured is reported to be in critical condition.

This is developing story will be updated accordingly.