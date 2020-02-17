Sehat card was launched by PML-N as ‘Pakistan Card’: Sanaullah

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) legislator Rana Sanaullah said on Sunday that the programme under which Prime Minister Imran Khan distributed Sehat Insaf Cards among some beneficiaries on Saturday was initiated during PML-N’s tenure under the name “Pakistan Card”.

The former provincial law minister during a press conference further referred to the premier’s visit to the Safe City headquarters in Lahore, where Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar accompanied him and affirmed that the Safe City project was also established by the previous government.

“The Safe City project has not been run in accordance with the vision it was established for […] if it were executed properly, then the crime rate would have reduced,” Sanaullah added.

“If it were Shehbaz Sharif’s authority, the regional headquarters of the Safe City project would have completed long ago. “We had established the Dolphin Force.”