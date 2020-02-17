An indecent Assembly

There was a time when people used to watch ‘the notorious stage dramas’ to enhance their vocabulary of expletives and funny punches which crossed all the limits of decency. Their popularity became so contagious that our parliament started showing the same farce in its sessions. In the proceedings of the national assembly last week, few parliamentarians gave the impression that they know no limits of decency. One minister from the ruling party locked horns with one of the opposition members. Such expletives and vulgar comments were exchanged between the two which would even shame the actors playing in the stage dramas. This circus was orchestrated by both sides just to please their head of the parties. There is a perennial race between all the members to become the number one sycophant of their leader.



Around the world, the parliamentarians become role models for their fellow citizens in showing the spirits of tolerance and facing the music with a positive attitude. These models are religiously followed by the common people in their lives. It is a common practice in the developed nations that members of one political party differ with their leaders and even openly take them on in the sessions of parliament. Some of their members gain popularity by raising their voice on the issues not only concerned with their country but are also of international concern. Such parliamentarians own the issue which even occurs outside their continents and tries to awaken the entire World on it. That’s why they become a role model for the entire world and make their country proud.

But the things here are the other way around. Our parliamentarians are mostly unaware of what’s going on outside their country. They don’t know how to differ with each other in a dignified manner. All the verbal attacks are landed below the belt of the opponents on the floor of the national assembly. Even the presence of female members is not regarded while making such farce. The ministry is given as a reward to the member who has the potential to trample the members of the opponent party under the burden of his expletives. In private sessions of the party, such members are appreciated and presented as a role model for others. In such circumstances, mere differing with the party leader on an issue is considered nothing less than sacrilege, let alone opposing him in parliament on some issue. Such criteria of reward and promotion keep crème-de la-crème at bay from the parliament and mostly below average people who merely have the ability to insult the opponents are welcomed.

In another news, Prime Minister Imran Khan made a bizarre statement while addressing the public servants. He said ‘the one who joins the government service is bound to ruin his life’. The statemen show his non-serious attitude about reforming the bureaucracy. Why would a Prime Minister demoralize the hands of machinery publicly if he really wants to change their attitude? There is already a huge brain drain in our society. Such comments will further keep talented youth away from serving their country. He made himself a laughing stock in the entire world by giving such a biblical statement. As if his ministers were not enough to stain the name of his party. So, he decided to exaggerate the efforts of his cronies in creating chaos in the corridors of power.

It must be realized by Mr. Prime Minister that he’s holding an important position of responsibility. And when he speaks, words reach to every corner of the world which could impair the goodwill of the country. But, our Prime Minister is now known in the World for his blunt comments. It is need of the hour that our leaders realize the importance of seats they are sitting on so that they choose the words carefully. Such responsibility will also ensure that such people are not encouraged who take pride in playing the second fiddle to them and instead bring the crème-de la- crème in their ranks.

The writer is a Financial and Political Analyst. He can be reached @eshaqrasheed