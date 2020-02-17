Diamond foam- bringing nightmares to consumers?

There’s a lot of new bedding innovations out there, but classics are classics for a reason. Likewise, Diamond foam mattresses are famous for their distinctive qualities and are very popular due to the health benefits attached to them.

Memory foam mattresses are renowned for their comfort and hypoallergenic properties but just like any other mattress they are not built to be perfect for everyone.

An anonymous consumer sent us a review complaining about the product. She found the mattress very lumpy and uncomfortable. The mattress has sagged in the middle causing restless sleep and severe pain in her mother’s back.

On complaining, the dealer and the company, refused to cater the complain. Notably, there is no empirical evidence that the product has the density of 33 cubic meter and manufactured under superior process as claimed by the company.

Having had some bad experiences in the past when buying a mattress, I think that consumers need more peace of mind, which is something that the consumer protection departments should look into. For example, if someone isn’t satisfied with their mattress, they should be able to return it within 30 days. Almost no bed store offer any kind of guarantee – as soon as you pay for it, you’re stuck with it, and then they don’t want to know you. Unlike most other products, there’s no way to test a mattress. Lying on it for 10 minutes in a store is not equivalent to sleeping in it for 8 hours. An analogy would be sitting in a car in a showroom, as opposed to actually driving the car on the road.

Whenever I go into a store, I always raise this issue with the staff, who then say – “well, if you return it, what are we going to do with the mattress? We can’t re-sell it.” This shouldn’t be the store’s problem – the manufacturer should take it back. If the manufacturer gets too many returns, then they need to make better mattresses. If stores offered a guarantee, it might mean that prices could go up, but it’d be worth it. Staff would also need to work harder to get people into the right mattress, instead of trying to sell them anything.

On the other hand, there are a number of products on the market that we can’t try, or can’t be demonstrated, before buying. Things like ovens, for example, are impossible to test in a store. This raises the question – do consumers need more protection in general, or is the current system (“you bought it, you’re stuck with it”) fine?