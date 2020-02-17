The Possible Consequences of Trump’s Re-Election as President

The US President Donald Trump’s recent outburst against the opposition after his acquittal from the impeachment Trial heralds his tirade against his Political rivals the democrats as the judge announced the verdict saying that no evidence could prove him guilty.

The surprise judgment relieved US President Donald Trump from the Pressure of being impeached for charges. Many Analysts consider Donald Trump’s recent acquittal in the so-called Impeachment Trial as Surprise Win in this year’s Presidential Elections 2020 but it is too early to predict since there are tough contenders like Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden in the Presidential race.

The Republicans are sure that he will likely win the elections and hold the presidency for yet another term since they foresee a less tough competition after the treacherous Impeachment trial came in his favour increasing his credibility and psychological win over the opponents.

Though Trump has witnessed moral victory in the impeachment trial, yet he has tarnished the image of United States globally and the United States stands isolated in the world owing to pursuing a flawed foreign policy in Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Consequently, President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial victory might be a great setback for Democrats as they expected a lot from the Trial but the result was frustrating and devastating for democrats.

Furthermore, After acquittal from the Impeachment trial, President Donald Trump lashed out at the political rivals that they conspired against him and dragged him in the so-called impeachment trial and showed the first-page Headline of Daily Washington Post to the supporters which read “Trump Acquitted” as lead Headline.

As soon as he showed the Newspaper Headline, the audience started clapping, roaring and applauding his acquittal. President Donald concluded his remark as “This is the Result”.

Moreover, Trump’s winning of Democratic primary in IOWA State from Republican platform was also a positive sign of his winning the Election 2020.

On the other hand, the socialist Bernie Sanders has been a strong contender in Presidential Elections, he is behind few points against democratic Pete Buttigieg.

There is tough competition between these two to win Nominee for Presidential Elections as the IOWA caucus results pour in. Though app issues resulted in delayed results amid fears that the app might be hacked to influence and affect the Presidential Elections.

On the other hand, the US State Department has been meeting in New York with United Nations Security Council to apprise them regarding US President Donald Trump’s controversial “Deal of the century” or Middle East Peace Plan.

The Peace plan has already received severe criticism since it is quite impractical that Israel- the occupational force be given Jerusalem as Capital which is categorically rejected by Palestinian President Mehmood Abbas and Recently held OIC summit in Saudi Arabia.

The OIC members categorically rejected US President Donald Trump’s Middle East Peace Plan. Most of the opinion leaders have blasted the So-Called Deal of The Century as Deal of Treachery against the Palestinians aimed at the extension of the Greater Israel plan and depriving Palestinians of their territory.

Most experts are of the view that the deal of the century is similar to Bantu homelands that had been created for black South Africans to bolster Apartheid. Although the black homelands were created these were never accepted by South Africans.

The analysts are of the view the Trump- Netanyahu nexus may have led to ” Trump’s Deal of Century” confirming that Trump has embraced Zionism or he is under pressure from Israeli Lobby to have a larger territory for Greater Israel.

According to the UNGA Resolution # 181 of 1947 that called for the partition of Palestine into Arab and Jewish states, with the city of Jerusalem as a “corpus separatum” (“separate entity”) to be governed by a special international regime; the UNSC resolution # 242 of 1967 which called for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the occupied territories, acknowledged the claim of sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of every state in the region and called on the UN secretary-general to appoint an envoy to facilitate an acceptable solution to the conflict; and, UN SC Resolution 2334 of 2016 which reaffirmed the two-state solution.

The two-state solution will only be acceptable if Jerusalem should be capital of Palestine or the territory may be restored in original shape and occupied territories are retrieved from Israel such as West Bank, Golen Heights, etc.

The Middle East plan is very dangerous and may further aggravate the Situation since the Middle East presents a grim look already. There is complete chaos in Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Palestine. The people are engaged in civil war and terrorism is on the rise. The law and order situation is abysmally calling for an immediate end to strikes and foreign intervention.

The assassination of Iranian General Qassem Suleimani by the US was a great blunder committed by Trump Administration that escalated the diplomatic relations with Iran.

The states of Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, Iraq and Palestine are in a serious humanitarian crisis as these states have been going through the serious repercussions over US Presence in these states.

Iran’s economy has been paralyzed owing to tough US Economic Sanctions after Obama and Khatemi Nuclear deal was scrapped by US President Donald Trump and imposed severe economic sanctions that have crippled the Iranian economy.

Political pundits are predicting a surprise win for Donald Trump in US Elections 2020 unlike his recent acquittal in Impeachment Trial which will be used by President Trump as a clean chit for presidential Elections though the results may be upsetting, unpredictable in coming days.

On the other hand, democratic candidate Bernie Sanders may have a strong contest for presidential Election Race as he has reportedly won the IOWA Caucus recently, though results are not complete yet.

With the strong hostility from Democrats in the US, the Palestinians, OIC, UN and Muslim countries opposing the Donald Trump’s so-called “Deal of Century” as well as middle East peace Plan, it is assessed that Donald Trump has messed up US Foreign Policy and he is bearing the brunt of his insensible decisions as he still considers government as a drama or film since he has been an actor in entertainment Industry and the Real Estate Business Tycoon, considers the state affairs as limited-time entertainment serial.

He has lost his credibility owing to his white Lies as mentioned by Bernie Sanders in Debates and campaign.

Donald Trump has behaved more like an actor than politicians since he has remained associated with acting and real estate business. He does not have a real sense of political and social matters being an actor turned politician.

He has been Ill-advised by the handpicked non-professional experts for his authoritarian type of Governance where the terms “Hire and Fire” have become the order of the day as several advisors in the Trump administration has either resigned on the complaint that they could not work with an ill-tempered person while others were sent home packing as they were not in good books of US President.

Recently, President Donald Trump fired two key impeachment witnesses, dismissing Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the top Ukraine expert at the National Security Council, and US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland.

Such a scenario warrants that American people cannot afford to have such a president who has damaged national interests that have stirred severe antagonism in the world especially in the Middle East and Africa. At the same time, Americans do not want war with Iran or others in the Middle East. People are well aware that Trump cannot make America great since the sensible person could materialize such a dream.

The growing concerns of the Middle East and the world about US president are adverse since he is an opportunist. He tasked Pakistan to bring the Afghan Taliban on negotiating table so that the Peace Deal could be inked. Pakistan played its part in doing so for bringing Peace in Afghanistan.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s name has been placed on FATF’s grey list. Despite Tall claims by US President Donald that he will play his role for removal of Pakistan’s name from the grey list –but the promise is still unfulfilled. Pakistan’s Premier Imran Khan reminded President Donald Trump during World Economic Forum at Davos but so far there is no headway on the issue.

Though US President Donald Trump directed the authorities concerned yet, it may take some time for the removal of the name from FATF.

The growing Trade war with China and blockage of entry for Chinese nationals or people visiting china over the Novel Coronavirus Outbreak in Wuhan substantiates that Donald Trump has created more enemies than friends due to his stubborn and no serious attitude that has played havoc with foreign policy of United States that will take a long time to be put on the right track.

At present, the Middle East is burning and demanding the US to leave the Middle East where they are no more wanted.

The abysmal situation diminishes the slogan being chanted by people in the United States “Make America Great Again “

How a person who has messed up and eroded the whole internal and external affairs of the country, having no sense to run the country, will be tolerated again for yet another four years. The choice goes to people whether they want him as their president for the second term or not.

The analysts and experts are pointing out that there would be upset like US Elections 2016 when Democrats Candidate Hillary Clinton was considered the favourite to win the Election because she was winning trend initially but the outcome was shocking that prompted people to take to roads and start protesting.

Electronic media and Print media termed the elections as the worst elections in American history since Trump’s victory was unbelievable and indigestible for his political opponents. Though some states like India celebrated his victory as he had anti-Muslim agenda and had announced several travel restrictions for Muslims and African countries.

Finally, if Trump gets re-elected for the second term, analysts believe that his second term would be worse than that of today as the Middle East will be the most affected Region since Trump’s intentions for greater Israel will be resisted by Proxies and militants.

The Kashmir issue will also go in doldrums since Trump’s son’s serious attitude and alignment towards India. It will not serve the interests of Kashmiris. He will do the same with Kashmiris what he intends to do with Palestinians giving them 15% territory excluding Jerusalem and Golan Heights.

Trump administration has pushed the United States to isolation and if the concrete steps were not taken, it will start losing its influence and relevance in the world.

If Trump by surprise wins Elections for the Second term it will be disastrous for all. only Americans will decide who they want to see their president: Donald Trump with perilous internal and external policy or Socialist Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden – the choice rests with American People