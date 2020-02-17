Daily Times

SC should take notice of journalist murdered in Sindh: Fawad’

Web Desk

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that the Supreme Court should take notice of Sindhi journalist murder.

Deceased Aziz Memon, a Sindhi Journalist was murdered earlier on Sunday in Mehrabpur. His body was recovered from Gaddo Branch with a wire tied around the neck.

Taking to the Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said, a Sindhi journalist Aziz Memon has been killed, he accused province’s ruling party in one of his video.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah after taking notice of the killing of Aziz Memon has summoned a detailed report into the matter from the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Shaheed Benazirabad.

