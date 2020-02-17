Daily Times

PM, COAS felicitates Pakistan team on winning Kabaddi World Cup 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated the Pakistani for winning the Kabbadi World Cup 2020 held last night in Lahore.

The prime minister through a tweet, wrote, “Congratulations to the Pakistan Kabbadi team for winning the Kabbadi World Cup after defeating India.”

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has also felicitated the Pakistan team on winning Kabaddi World Cup 2020.

According to the Director General-Inter-Services Public Relations, the army chief said that all teams performed well in Kabaddi World Cup 2020.

Pakistan won the circle style Kabaddi World Cup by beating an Indian team in the final in Lahore on Sunday night. Pakistan fought back in the second half to secure a 43-41 win over the defending champions in the final. This is the first time the circle style Kabaddi World Cup has been won by a country other than India.

Circle kabaddi is slightly different from standard kabaddi, which is part of the Asian Games. While the standard format has seven players, below 80kg in weight, per side, circle kabaddi features eight, does not have any weight restrictions and the field of play is a circle.

