Normally, I don’t make any resolutions but this time I decided to make one. As 2020 begins, I decided to make this year the most special and beautiful one full of moments, joys, happiness and satisfaction. Instead of collecting material things, I decided to collect moments-that stays with us all the time in our memory.

We humans forget years but never forget moments.

Starting this year was quite good. Well, January was giving me a feeling of the never-ending month because I completed most of the tasks and work related to my studies. But February is giving me a feeling of passing like a train. It’s going so fast. It seems like it started yesterday and it’s going to end tomorrow.

But I don’t care at what pace it’s going I will still be going to make every moment, every day, every month of this year the most ravishing and sparkling.

We usually spent our time and money on materialistic things. We buy expensive clothes, shoes, accessories and gadgets. Just because when we post our picture on Instagram or any other social media account we would surely look dazzling and luxurious. I’m not saying that we all buy expensive things for just show-off but I believe this is the current situation of our society. Most of the people do this just for flattering other people rather than making their precious moments of life entrancing.

This world and people in this world have been so much materialistic lately. They were also before but I feel like this thing has increased so far. I see almost many people doing things for making other people happy even when they’re not happy with what they’re doing but still, they do. From material things, I meant our wants rather than our needs.

So, Instead of spending my money on profligate things and my time on wasteful things I decided to buy experiences and blithe moments with affectionate people around me.

As Aarti Khurana said very beautifully that while you are alive collect moments, not things, earn respect not money and enjoy love, not luxuries. These words give me inspiration all the time to enjoy every moment of life.

Collecting moments is a hundred times better than collecting things. Moments give you experiences that help us learn about ourselves and others. Surely, we learn something when we try to live in the moments. Along with it, moments are priceless you don’t need any money to buy the happiest and most satisfying moment of your life. You just have to give your attention wholeheartedly. When we enjoy moments it creates strong bonds with other people around us and we tend to know them and understand them. What can be more beautiful than having an understanding with your colleagues and friends?

Our moments never get old but our things get old with time. So, you see moments are really precious and have much more importance in our life rather material things. So, try to buy loving moments and wonderful experiences instead of things. Fill your life with experiences and beautiful moments, not things. Have stories to tell others, not stuff to show them.

The writer is a blogger and student of bachelors at the Institute of Business Administration, Sukkur. She can be reached at bloggersworld1999@gmail.com