Social media takes jibe at PM Imran for not attending friend’s funeral

Prime Minister Imran Khan has come under criticism on social media for not attending PTI’s founding leader and his special assistant Naeemul Haque’s funeral. According to reports, the PM did not get security clearance for the event.

A banker and businessperson by profession and one of the co-founders of the ruling party, he was instrumental in promoting positive change in Pakistan as part of the PTI’s ideology.

PM Khan said Haque was always there for support whenever they were at their lowest ebb.His funeral prayers were attended by several members of the government, including Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Federal Interior Minister Ijaz Shah, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, senior PTI leader Aleem Khan and others.PM Khan, however, could not attend his funeral prayers.

People on Twitter have questioned as to how he could skip the funeral of his most trusted friend.