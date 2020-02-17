US will not pursue war with Iran: Rouhani

U.S. President Trump will never start a war with Iran during an election year, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said.

Rouhani told Sunday that Trump knows a war between Iran and the United States would “ruin” his chances of reelection in November.

“I think the Americans aren’t after war since they know what harm it could do them,” he said.

The level of hostility between the United States and Iran has been increasing steadily and has reached a level not seen since the hostage crisis 40 years ago.

He said any war would be harmful to the U.S.’ interests and those of its regional allies, as well as Iran.

Speaking ahead of a general elections in the country scheduled for next Friday, Rouhani noted he had offered to resign twice in the past, but the offers were rejected by the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“My resignation does not make much sense. We have made promises to the people and we will continue to fulfill those promises,” he said.

Tensions have risen between the U.S. and Iran since May 2018, when Trump decided to unilaterally withdrew from the landmark nuclear deal between world powers and Tehran.

The Trump administration has since embarked on a diplomatic and economic campaign to put pressure on Iran in order to renegotiate the agreement.

In January, the U.S. killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a missile attack in Baghdad, triggering further tensions between the two foes.