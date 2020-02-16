PSL to observe childhood and breast cancer awareness days

ISLAMABAD: The HBL Pakistan Super League continues to make an impact on and off the field and like last year it is set to make another humble contribution in the fight against childhood cancer and breast cancer. The Pakistan Cricket Board has joined hands with the Indus Hospital Karachi and Pink Ribbon Pakistan to observe Childhood Cancer Awareness Day and Breast Cancer Awareness Day, respectively, during the fifth edition of the HBL PSL. The Childhood Cancer Awareness Day will be observed on February 22 and the Breast Cancer Awareness Day will be marked on March 7 and on both occasions teams, match officials and commentators will be involved in the support of the two campaigns.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “It is a humble contribution from the PCB in raising awareness against cancer; it is our collective responsibility to help the cause as much as possible. The PCB fully understands its corporate social responsibility and we are currently in partnerships both with the ShahidAfridi Foundation and the British Asian Trust and will continue to support genuine causes in various sectors across the country. Last year, both Childhood Cancer Awareness Day in Dubai and the Breast Cancer Awareness Day in Karachi were fully supported by the teams, match officials, commentators besides receiving the support of the fans. I am sure we will have their backing this year too and we are looking forward to February 22 and March 7. We expect the media and fans to once again help us promote the initiative while spreading the message far and wide.”