Dominic Cork has a change of heart, decides to return to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Former English cricketer Dominic Cork will be part of the commentary panel for the fifth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL), scheduled to take place entirely in Pakistan. Cork was part of the commentary team during the Pakistan and Sri Lanka Test series in 2009, when the visitors were attacked by terrorists in Lahore. The English commentator escaped unhurt from the incident but had decided to never return to Pakistan again in his lifetime.”I won’t be coming back here while I’m still living. I don’t think international teams should come back to this country, whether it’s 10 or 20 years,” Cork said back in 2009. However, Cork have had a change of heart and took to Twitter to express his excitement for being part of the upcoming event. “A strong T20 league, that has some of the most talented and exciting home grown players. Excellent overseas players too. I’m also looking forward to the big crowds. Should be a fantastic tournament,” Cork tweeted. The 48-year-old will be joined by a new star-studded panel including Dirk Nannes, a former Australia and Netherlands fast-bowler, HD Ackerman, former South Africa cricketer, Mark Butcher former England cricketer, and KassNaido, while Danny Morrison, Michael Slater, Alan Wilkins, and Jonty Rhodes return to the league.