‘Sehat card a fraud with citizens of Gujranwala’

Awam sehat card is nothing but a fraud with citizens of Gujranwala. The citizens roaming over all hospitals inside the city with their cards but no one is giving them medical facilities.

These thoughts are expressed by city secretary of Information Gujranwala Sagheer Butt. There are hundreds of private hospitals. Government has given around two lac insaf sahulat cards, but it is sad that these cards are not functional in Gujranwala with population of thirty lacs. The facility to use this card was available in one hospital but now they also have rejected it. The facility of this card is available far away from city in Aimanabad Islam Medical Complex. And this is unjust with public of Gujranwala. Current government is focusing on unsustainable policies. Government has always misuse the public money by giving failed projects. This government has not only giving unsuccessful programs but also critising previous government to protect the interest of their mafia. At this occasion, Malik Zulfikar, Rana Haneef, Ishaq Mehar, Ashraf Majeed, Shaukat Jat and many other workers were also there. They added more that municipal administration has started construction of Gujranwala civil hospital road and all other roads of its surrounding, due to this traffic is not suffering alone but patients of civil hospitals are also facing it. It is difficulty for ambulance to reach hospital. To start a project without proper policy making is not giving relief to public but give trouble to general public.