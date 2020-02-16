United Nations Secretary General António Guterres and several other international dignitaries have arrived in Pakistan to participate in an international conference on Afghan refugees. This is the occasion for Pakistan to inform the world about the huge price it has paid while hosting the Afghan refugees since 1979 and in the wake of continuous bloodshed in Afghanistan. Prior to his arrival, Guterres said he was coming to Pakistan to express gratitude for those serving as peacekeepers as well as hosting such a large number of refugees. He tweeted: “Pakistan is one of the most consistent and reliable contributors to UN peacekeeping efforts around the world. I am travelling to Pakistan, where I plan to express my gratitude to the people #ServingForPeace.”

The main highlight of his visit is the international conference ’40 Years of Hosting Afghan Refugees in Pakistan’ starting from today. The conference, being hosted by the government with the United Nations Refugee Agency, will highlight a host of issues Pakistan has been facing, and the faltering pledges made to Pakistan over the decades. The conference is also being attended by donor nations and international aid agencies and it should be left to Guterres and UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi to remind them about the huge sums they pledged to Pakistan for the welfare and upkeep of the refugees but never honoured their promises. This is a story of decades, not years. Just last year, donor countries promised to help Pakistan and Afghanistan to repatriate Afghan refugees with all the dignity and respect that these displaced families deserved. On the ground, the world has conveniently forgotten about the troubles of Afghans in Pakistan. It seems even the Afghan government has forsaken its own nationals.

Now, when the US government and Taliban are nearing a peace deal, all stakeholders, especially Pakistan, should press the US and Taliban as well as the Kabul government to discuss the millions of Afghan refugees. If anyone has suffered the telling toll of this particular war phenomenon, it is Pakistan, and, of course, the refugees themselves. While Afghanistan became a theatre of war between superpowers and several regional players, Pakistan and refugees have suffered. The byproduct of Afghan violence has affected Pakistan to a great extent. So, the conference is also an apt reminder of 40 years of suffering of Pakistan . *