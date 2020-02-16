Uzbek Embassy organises painting contest

The Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Islamabad has organized a painting contest named “Uzbekistan Through the Eyes of Pakistani Children” at the Embassy of Uzbekistan in order to pay tribute and to celebrate the birthday of the great Zahir Ud Din Muhammad Babur. More than 100 young students (6-12 years) from different top schools in Islamabad has participated in this competition, we posted the beautiful paintings on our official profile of the Embassy on Facebook. The contest started on 7th of February and ended on 13th of February, we decided to announce the winners on the basis of likes on the painting pictures of the students. Almost 15 Thousand people have showed their interest by liking the pictures of the young students. The competition ended yesterday at 6pm and according to the results, Davarzani Ekaterina is the winner of the competition as she got 1800 likes on her painting picture. Aribah Basit stood 2nd in the competition as 1400 people have liked her painting. Amalia got 3rd position as she received 1300 likes on her painting picture and Muhammad Mustufa came 4th in this competition with almost 700 likes on his painting picture.

All the winners of the contest were invited as guests at the Embassy of Uzbekistan. The Ambassador of Uzbekistan appreciated the work of young students and distributed gifts like LED TV, Tablets, Mobile Phone and Drawing Set amongst them.