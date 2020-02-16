Municipal committee terminates 33 daily wagers recruited in 2008

As many as 33 daily wagers recruited in 2008 on fixed pay of Rs 7000 per month have been fired by the municipal committee, Naundero.

They all were posted to maintain cleanliness and parks in and around Bhutto mausoleum in Garhi Khuda Bux (GKB). The affected employees including Mukhtiar Laghari, Roshan Laghari, Salim Laghari, Manthar Laghari, Abid Laghari, Ali Murad Laghari, Zafar Laghari,, Shahid Laghari, Zubair Dayo, Nasim Channo and others held protest demonstration at the main entrance of GKB Friday, burnt tyres, blocked Naundero-Ratodero road and staged sit-in. They were also shouting slogans in favour of their demands to release their monthly stipend and to regularize their jobs. They included security guards, Malhis and sanitation staff. While talking to reporters they said they worked very hard to maintain cleanliness in and around the final resting place of martyred Bhutto leaders. They said they tried their level best to meet PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari during their recent visits but their security staff did not allow them to see them and constantly kept us away They said that even Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was apprised of their sufferings but despite commitment he too has done nothing as yet for them.

When contacted Hafiz Mushtaque Ahmed Korejo, Central Leader of Local Government Employees Federation, Sindh, said that these employees have not been removed from katcha jobs but audit officers have raised objection over their monthly pay bills being daily wagers due to which their salaries have not been paid. He said salaries of other daily wager employees of Dokri, Larkana and Bakrani taluka have also been stopped and as soon as the objection is removed they will be paid their fixed pay.

Chief Municipal Officer, Municipal Committee, Naundero, Ghulam Murtaza Buledi said that they had informed these employees last month that their pay bills are not being passed by the audit officer so they will not be paid monthly salaries. He said they don’t have any personal enmity with these employees adding if relevant authorities pass their pay bills then they will be paid their monthly emoluments.

It must be mentioned here that Muslims have been appointed on non-Muslim posts almost in every department including local bodies and health departments due to which cleanliness issue constantly remains unresolved which need to be tackled and probed forthwith.