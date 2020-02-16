Ehsanullah giving us major vacay goals in his Turkish holiday pics on Instagram

ANKARA: With selfies ranging from the luxurious Dalaman beaches to the Duden Waterfalls, to the world renowned Cotton Castle, to the innumerable holiday spots in Istanbul, the most wanted militant and spokesman of the terrorist group Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, Ehsan Ullah Ehsan, is totally giving vacay goals to his less successful friends and family through the never ending stream of Turkish vacation images being uploaded on his Instagram account.

Clearly a globetrotter and a travel enthusiast, Ehsan’s Instagram feed reveals that he has already travelled the length and breadth of Turkey. The latest images uploaded by the mastermind of numerous terrorist attacks in the Af-Pak region suggest that he is currently in Istanbul, from where he has uploaded his pics atop the Bosporus, in front of the Dolmabahce Palace and inside the Grand Bazaar.

While Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has travelled to Pakistan to reveal that Ehsan’s is actually in Turkey as part of a state level exchange programme, the Taliban spokesman’s Insta feed appears to suggest that he currently has a lot of free time – along indeed with blood – on his hands.

The sheer volume of pictures being uploaded on the Instagram handle further fuels the rumours that he Ehsan has actually been in Turkey since January, with a few images – understandably posted later – suggesting that he might actually have spent New Year’s Eve in Turkey as well.

Whatever the case might be, we’re totally digging the vacay photo albums!