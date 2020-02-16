LAHORE: HBL PSL to observe childhood and breast cancer awareness days

HBL Pakistan Super League continues to make an impact on and off the field and like last year it is set to make another humble contribution in the fight against Childhood Cancer and Breast Cancer.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has joined hands with the Indus Hospital, Karachi, and Pink Ribbon Pakistan to observe Childhood Cancer Awareness Day and Breast Cancer Awareness Day, respectively, during the fifth edition of the HBL PSL.

The Childhood Cancer Awareness Day will be observed on 22 February and the Breast Cancer Awareness Day will be marked on 7 March and on both occasions teams, match officials and commentators will be involved in the support of the two campaigns.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said here on Sunday: “It is a humble contribution from the PCB in raising awareness against cancer; it is our collective responsibility to help the cause as much as possible.

The PCB fully understands its corporate social responsibility and we are currently in partnerships both with the Shahid Afridi Foundation and the British Asian Trust and will continue to support genuine causes in various sectors across the country.

“Last year, both Childhood Cancer Awareness Day in Dubai and the Breast Cancer Awareness Day in Karachi were fully supported by the teams, match officials, commentators besides receiving the support of the fans.

I am sure we will have their backing this year too and we are looking forward to 22 February and 7 March. We expect the media and fans to once again help us promote the initiative while spreading the message far and wide.”

Childhood Cancer Awareness Day:

The Childhood Cancer Awareness Day was first observed in the HBL PSL on 15 February 2019 in Dubai. The four participating teams Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators wore gold ribbons along with the match officials and commentators. The winning captains had shared their team shirts with a cancer patient.

For the HBL PSL 2020, the Childhood Cancer Awareness Day will be observed on Saturday, 22 February, in both Karachi and Lahore, the venues of the two league matches that day.

At the National Stadium Karachi, defending champions Quetta Gladiators take on former winners Peshawar Zalmi in a repeat of last year’s final. The day game will begin at 2pm.

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will then host a match between two-time champions Islamabad United and Multan Sultans. The night match will begin at 7pm.

All four teams, match officials and match commentators at both venues will wear gold ribbons, synonymous with Childhood Cancer Awareness campaigns.

The stumps in use for both matches will also be branded in gold, while a cancer patient will be invited at the post-match presentation ceremonies of both matches where they will be presented a memorabilia signed shirt from the winning captains.

Childhood cancer awareness messages would be displayed on the digital screens placed at the two venues to create awareness about the disease aimed at educating the spectators.

Breast Cancer Awareness Day:

The Breast Cancer Awareness Day was observed on 11 March last year at the National Stadium. Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi were the four teams that took the field in a double-header that day.

The teams along with match officials and commentators wore the pink ribbons in support of the Breast Cancer Awareness program.

For the HBL PSL 2020, the Breast Cancer Awareness Day will be observed on 7 March in both Rawalpindi and Lahore, venues of the two league matches that day.

At the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Islamabad United will take on Peshawar Zalmi in what is expected to be an absorbing battle between the two former champions. The day game will begin at 2pm.

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will then host a match between Lahore Qalandars, the home side, and Gladiators in a contest which will be played under lights.

All four teams, match officials and match commentators at both venues will wear pink ribbons, synonymous with Breast Cancer Awareness campaigns.

The stumps in use for both matches will also be branded pink. Breast cancer awareness messages would be displayed on the digital screens placed at the two venues for creating awareness and sharing valuable information about the disease.