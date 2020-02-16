FATF meeting begins today to decide Pakistan’s grey list fate

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Pakistan on Sunday to attend the international conference on Afghan refugees.

The FATF will review Pakistan’s performance on the implementation of the global illicit financing watchdog’s 27 action points to curb terror financing and money laundering.

According to the details, FATF has expressed satisfaction on the measures taken by Pakistan regarding money laundering and combating financing of banned organizations.

The FATF had put Pakistan on its grey list in June 2018 because of deficiencies in the country’s Anti-Money Laundering and Countering of Terrorist Financing regulations.

Being on the grey list doesn’t come with any sanctions, but if we remain on this list, we face the risk of being put on the black list. This is where it gets problematic.

Pakistani authorities, which have attended recently held meeting of AP’s Joint Group in Bangkok, told this scribe that the outcome report would be prepared and submitted before the FATF’s plenary meeting scheduled to take place in Paris next month. Pakistan had submitted its compliance report on 27-point action plan last month after which the recently meeting held in Bangkok (Thailand) answered different queries raised by Asia Pacific Group in face-to-face meeting.