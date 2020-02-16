Travelling to Pakistan to express gratitude for consistent peacekeeping efforts: UN chief

ISLAMABAD: Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres Sunday while lauding Pakistan’s contribution to worldwide peacekeeping efforts said he was visiting the country to express his gratitude to the people.

On his way to Pakistan on a four-day visit from February 16 to 19, the UN chief took to Twitter and said, “Pakistan is one of the most consistent and reliable contributors to the United Nation’s peacekeeping efforts around the world.”

“I am travelling to Pakistan, where I plan to express my gratitude to the people #ServingForPeace,” he remarked.

The UN chief has arrived here on a four-day visit mainly to attend an international conference on “International Conference on 40 Years of Hosting Afghan Refugees in Pakistan: A New Partnership for Solidarity” wherein he would also deliver a keynote address.

Besides meeting the prime minister, president and foreign minister, Antonio Guterres would also pay a visit to Lahore and travel to holy Gurdwara Kartarpur Saheb.