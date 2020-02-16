Ali Zafar launches music platform to mentor young artists

Singer and actor Ali Zafar launched a music platform to mentor young talent on Friday. Taking to Instagram, the Dear Zindagi actor released a statement saying that despite being ripe with talent, “we have been unable to develop a culture where talent can be nurtured, groomed and guided to reach its true potential, nor build an industry.”

He said as an artist, who leaves a legacy behind, its important to look for talent in others, become a part of their journey and help them grow.

“You are not a star if you can’t shine for others. Lets shine for each other and share the light.”

The singer went onto add that with this intent he is launching Lightingale Record to personally mentor, produce, record and showcase talent of young and upcoming artists.

Ali wants to give the industry atleast 10 new artists every year as well as some great songs.