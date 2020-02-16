Maya and Sheheryar Munawar shake a leg on ‘Haye Dil Bechara’ at a wedding

Actors Maya Ali and Shehryar Munawar set the dance floor on fire dancing to Parey Hut Love’s song.

The starlet shook a leg on different songs at her brother Afnan Qureshi’s baarat on Friday.

In a viral video doing rounds on social media, Maya can be seen pulling up his friend Sheheryar to dance along to Haye Dil Bechara eliciting excitement from the crowd to see the star himself in action.

Makeup artist Shoaib Khan and Hina Atif unleashed their hidden Noorie on the dance floor enthralling the audience with their performance.

Even the groom got to the dance floor.

The actress’ brother, who had his nikkah in March 2017, tied the knot with Nosha at a grand ceremony in Islamabad attended by family and celebrities from the showbiz industry.

The wedding festivities kicked off with a Qawwali night, followed by a mayun.