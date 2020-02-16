Armeena and her fiancé announce their marriage on Instagram

Actress Armeena Rana Khan and her fiancé Fesl Khan are officially husband and wife now. On Valentine’s Day, the couple surprised fans with the news of their marriage.

Taking to Instagram, Fesl Khan shared a loved-up photo with the Ishq Parast actress and wrote “Ladies & Gentlemen, presenting my wife Mrs Khan. Armeena, I’ll give you my friends and take from you your enemies.”

He said it’s been a while since they had their Nikkah and will do a reception in the upcoming months.

“We were born to be one. Welcome to our journey, with special love to those closest to us. Wishing everyone happiness on this #valentines2020,” he added.

The starlet also took to Instagram to share the news saying “Presenting my husband Fesl Khan, that’s it guys, we are official.”

She thanked everyone for understanding and supporting the lovebirds.

In July 2017, Armeena broke the news of her engagement with a picture of her and her British bae on a beach in Cuba. Last year in August, she revealed she is getting married soon.

Wishing the couple all the best!