Justin Theroux sends love to his ‘B’ Jennifer Aniston on her birthday

Friendly exes! Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux may have called it quits more than two years ago, but there is still a lot of love between them. The pair has been nothing but supportive of one another in the time since announcing the end of their marriage, and have even publicly interacted on social media since Aniston joined Instagram in October. Now, on the Friends actresses 51st birthday, Theroux shared a special shout out for his ex-wife on his Instagram stories. “Grabbing 2020 & another year like,” Justin captioned the sweet photo of the actress. He then finished it with a sweet birthday shoutout revealing a secret nickname. “Happy Birthday B,” he wrote with a heart emoji to complete the sweet sentiment. There is no telling what exactly the Leftovers star meant by “B” considering that’s neither her first or last initial, and her middle name is Joanna. Must mean it’s a sweet-and possibly secret-nickname Justin has for his former love. Theroux and Aniston have a very amicable relationship, and even spent Thanksgiving together. After Jennifer threw a star-studded Thanksgiving bash with guests including Courteney Cox, Jimmy Kimmel, Jason Bateman and Will Arnett, Justin took to Instagram to share a photo of everyone with a very grateful caption. “#fakesgiving,” Theroux captioned an epic selfie of the group on his Instagram Story. “Very VERY thankful for these friends and these nights.” When it comes to conscious uncoupling, Aniston and Theroux are giving Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin a run for their money! Happy birthday, Jennifer!