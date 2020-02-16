Ayeza’s real name revealed by Danish Taimoor

Danish Taimoor, husband of Pakistani star Ayeza Khan, has revealed the real name of the actress. During an interview, Danish Taimoor candidly talked about how he proposed and tied the knot to the Mere Paas Tum Ho actress.

He said, “Before meeting Ayeza, a girl wanted to marry me but it was not possible because I was studying at that time, therefore, I refused her.”

Danish added, “When I refused, the girl asked me, ‘do you love any other lady?’ Over this I said yes and her name is Kinza.”

“And interestingly, Ayeza Khan’s real name is also Kinza and I got married to her,” he further said.

When the Haara Dil actor was questioned about how he proposed to Ayeza, Danish said, “I was in love with Ayeza. She is the only lady I did not flirt with,”.

“I did not ask Ayeza for dating. I directly asked her to marry me,” said Danish.

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor got married back in 2014 and the couple share two children named Rayan Taimoor and Hoorain Taimoor.