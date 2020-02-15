Three officials of NICVD terminated for harassing female colleagues

Three officials of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) were terminated for ‘harassing’ female staff.

Three senior officials of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases were sacked after they were found guilty of causing sexual harassment at the workplace with female subordinates.

The decision was taken by the Provincial Ombudsman. Abdul Latif, Javed Hussain and Mirza Zafar Mehmood, were penalized under section 4(4) (ii) (c) (e) of the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act 2010.

They were removed from their services with immediate effect. The two employees were fined Rs 100,000 each, while one was fined for Rs150,000.

Last year in the month of October, Saira, a student of LUMHS Jamshoro, was admitted at Civil Hospital Hyderabad yesterday in a precarious condition after suicide attempt over alleged harassment by teachers.

“Two teachers harassed me by threatening to fail me in papers,” Saira had said. “I complained about it but no action taken (against them), which led to my suicide attempt” she said.