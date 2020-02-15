Michael Jackson’s nephew in Pakistan on week-long tour

Jaafar Jackson, a rising singer, songwriter and entertainer born in Los Angeles, California, is currently visiting Pakistan on a week-long tour. He is the second youngest son to legendary singer, songwriter and producer Jermaine Jackson, and nephew to the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

A day after landing in Pakistan, Jaafar Jackson visited two universities, NUST and COMSATS in Islamabad, and had an interaction with the students. He addressed the students and spoke about Pakistan. “This is definitely a great trip. I had wanted to visit this part of the world for a long time. It’s only my second day here and I have enjoyed every second of Islamabad … I look forward to visiting Karachi and Lahore,” he said.

Jaafar, who has a striking resemblance with the late King of Pop, said he has loved being in Pakistan every moment. “I found Pakistan completely different from the negative perception about the country portrayed in western media. I have found everyone in the country to be warm, welcoming and loving. Everyone is full of hope and warmth,” he said. “I am amazed at how Pakistanis respect their guests,” he said, adding that he is captivated by the beauty of Pakistan and its people.

Jaafar Jackson’s father, Jermaine Jackson, is said to have converted to Islam after visiting Bahrain in 1989.

During his stay in Pakistan, Jaafar Jackson is also scheduled to visit Lahore where he will be visiting LUMS, University of Engineering and Technology and the National College of Arts, besides going to some historical places like Badshahi Mosque and Lahore Fort. He is also scheduled to have a meeting with Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar at the Governor’s House.

In Karachi, he will be visiting University of Karachi, NED University of Engineering and Technology and Indus Valley School of Arts and have an interaction with the students. A visit to Lyari and Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum is also part of his schedule, besides a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and a press conference at the conclusion of his trip.